U-Save Car & Truck Rental Announces New Location In Hot Springs, Arkansas
Don Cavenaugh, a U-Save Car & Truck Rental Franchisee opened their second location on July 19, 2021.RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Hot Springs Arkansas. Don Cavenaugh, now operates two U-Save locations in Jonesboro and Hot Springs, AR.
The new location is open for operation at 4240 Central Avenue in Hot Springs offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles. The fleet will include sedans, SUVs, minivans, and large passenger vans.
“We’re excited to announce the opening of our second location as a U-Save Car & Truck Rental franchise,” said Don Cavenaugh. “We are truly focused on providing the highest level of customer service and offering clean vehicles at competitive rates.”
Location information:
Phone: 501-525-3737
Address: 4240 Central Ave.
Hot Springs, AR 71913
About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service, and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
