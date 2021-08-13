Job Announcement - Clerk of Court

The City of Lincoln is currently recruiting for the following position: Clerk of Court I/Utilities Clerk • Performs court operations involved in the scheduling, handling, and preparing of court calendar for Municipal Court. • Receives and reviews incoming documents. • Create Court docket • Records incoming documents, case proceedings, and dispositions into the Court's case management system. Processes court orders, notices, and reports in accordance with business practices and established procedures. • Receives and records all fees, fines, bonds, restitution, or other receipts; tracks payment plans. Submits Bond Refund Requests, balances tills, prepares deposits and assists with month-end financial activities. • Ensures quality of court records by reviewing files and monitoring various reports so that the Court's records are maintained accurately and timely. • Processes monthly meter reading and Utility Billing. • Processes and posts utility payments • Registers new resident accounts. • Processes payments for miscellaneous city licenses & permits, water bills and court fines. Receipts and posts payments • Serves as backup to front office and customer service duties. Previous clerk of court experience and utility billing experience preferred. Experience with Microsoft office, Banyon Software and Odyssey court processing software preferred. If interested in applying for this position, submit Cover letter and resume no later than 5 p.m., August 20, 2021. For more information contact: City Hall City of Lincoln 74 Santee Rd Lincoln ND 58504 Lincoln@cityoflinolnnd.com 701-258-7969