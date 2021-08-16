PlayMakar ranks No. 228 on 2021 Inc 5000 fastest-growing private companies
Texas-based company's 3-year revenue growth soars more than 1,900%
We are humbled and will continue working to deliver innovative devices that help athletes of all levels move better, recover faster, and meet their fitness and performance goals.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that PlayMakar, Inc. has been ranked No. 228 on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list.
Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
PlayMakar develops and distributes FDA-cleared athletic recovery and movement optimization products. The company experienced exponential revenue growth of 1,914 percent from 2017 to 2020.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be ranked No. 228 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies,” Mike Williams, PlayMakar Founder and CEO, said. “Our entire team is sincerely grateful to our customers, vendors, and partners who have contributed to this recognition. We are humbled and will continue working to deliver innovative devices that help athletes of all levels to move better, recover faster, and meet their fitness and performance goals.”
The average median three-year growth rate among the 2021 Inc. 5000 soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Over the past three years, the companies added a combined total of more than 610,000 jobs to the market.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
If you’d like to learn more about PlayMakar or its products, please visit https://playmakar.com/.
