PlayMakar Ranks No. 228 on 2021 Inc 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1914%
We are humbled and will continue working to deliver innovative devices that help athletes of all levels move better, recover faster, and meet their fitness and performance goals.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that PlayMakar, Inc. is ranked No. 228 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
PlayMakar develops and distributes FDA-cleared athletic recovery and movement optimization products. Between 2017 and 2020, the company experienced exponential three-year revenue growth of 1,914 percent.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be ranked No. 228 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies,” Mike Williams, PlayMakar Founder and CEO, said. “Our entire team is sincerely grateful to our customers, vendors, and partners who have contributed to this recognition. We are humbled and will continue working to deliver innovative devices that help athletes of all levels move better, recover faster, and meet their fitness and performance goals.”
The average median three-year growth rate among the 2021 Inc. 5000 soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million, according to Inc.. Over the past three years, the companies added a combined total of more than 610,000 jobs to the market.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
This is PlayMakar's first appearance on the Inc. 5000. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
About PlayMakar, Inc.
PlayMakar develops and distributes FDA-cleared athletic recovery and movement optimization products. Its products, including the MVP Percussion Massager, are designed to meet the highest standards of professional athletes at an affordable price for the consumer. Since 2017, professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike have used our products to help them meet their performance and endurance goals. The company operates out of its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Learn more at https://playmakar.com/
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.
Inc. Media
Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
