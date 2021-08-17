PlayMakar Ranks No. 228 on 2021 Inc 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1914%

About

PlayMakar develops and distributes FDA-cleared athletic recovery and movement optimization products. Its products, including the MVP Percussion Massager, are designed to meet the highest standards of professional athletes at an affordable price for the consumer. Since 2017, professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike have used our products to help them meet their performance and endurance goals. The company operates out of its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

PlayMakar