ExcelHealth CEO Mike Williams Named to Forbes Next 1000 List of Entrepreneurs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes announced today that it named ExcelHealth Founder and CEO Mike Williams to its Next 1000 list of inspiring entrepreneurs and small business leaders.
The Next 1000 list spotlights 250 standout entrepreneurs each quarter who have resolved to keep their businesses thriving during a global pandemic.
“Despite financial uncertainty, entrepreneurs prove that being resilient and willing to pivot when faced with challenges is critical for small business to flourish,” said Maneet Ahuja, Senior Editor, Forbes. “The third class of Next 1000 entrepreneurial heroes offers hope for the future as we emerge from the pandemic on the path towards economic recovery.”
ExcelHealth dba iReliev offers consumer-friendly pain relief and relaxation products to meet various health and wellness needs. Its highly-reviewed products include electrotherapy, massage, hot and cold therapy, and topical analgesics.
“I’m deeply honored to be among those recognized on Forbes Next 1000 list of entrepreneurs,” Williams said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but our entire team has worked diligently to ensure our customers have access to the products they need.”
Williams, 47, has mastered the ability to adapt and change in the startup world. The global pandemic’s challenges proved no different.
The serial entrepreneur accelerated iReliev’s direct-to-consumer model as Covid-19 cases surged and people started spending more time at home.
“Like many businesses — small and large — we’ve faced supply chain challenges over the past 18 months,” Williams said. “However, we maintained our focus, and it paid off for our customers who rely on our products to bring them the relief they need.”
The move also significantly boosted iReliev's e-commerce revenue, putting it on track to hit $10M in revenue this year.
The company recently introduced its latest creation, iReliev Relaxables, a line of therapeutic furniture with built-in heated massage features. The stylish pieces are designed to offer function and relaxation from the comforts of your home.
METHODOLOGY
The Next 1000 is driven by public submissions. The idea is that this list is open to all U.S. small business founders and owners so long as they have been operating for a minimum of one year with a maximum of $10M in annual revenue or Series A funding. It is decidedly not bound by connections or education and committed to diversity and inclusion, geographic balance, and entrepreneurs who are making a difference. Experienced Forbes reporters and editors review and vet the online applications, taking into account revenue, funding and scalability, and also personal story and community or industry impact. A panel of top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars then evaluate and score the semi-finalists. Top editors tabulate the results and confirm all finalists’ applications. Once a quarter, 250 names will be announced across all Forbes platforms, culminating in 1000 honorees selected from all eight regions of the U.S.
About ExcelHealth/iReliev
ExcelHealth dba iReliev® is an emerging leader in all-natural pain relief products focused on clinically supported methods. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for the millions of people who experience chronic pain. iReliev products include TENS units, muscle stimulators, hot and cold therapy, percussive massage, and topical analgesics that are clinically supported, doctor recommended, and FDA cleared.
Since 2014, iReliev has been redefining the future of health and wellness with its highly effective, affordable, and portable pain relief products. In 2019, iReliev was named the fastest-growing company in Fort Worth. The company was also ranked on Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing private companies in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Learn more at ireliev.com.
