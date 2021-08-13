Grand Galvez in Galveston TX Unveils 15 Additional Interior Design Renderings

The all white-and-indigo blue rooms are sleek and modern, yet cozy. The couch at the end of the beds is upholstered in a tropical green and white palm pattern and the white lacquered and mirrored furniture is offset with light sky blue ceilings. Public areas will include the beautiful white marble flooring with black framing, crystal chandeliers throughout and royal burgundy carpets and accent draperies. Hotelier Mark Wyant and wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant

Hotelier Mark Wyant and Lorenda Wyant Reveal Designs for Indigo Blue and White Guest Rooms, East Loggia, Peacock Alley Bar and Boutique

Our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design of the hotel, offering a refreshed elegance. These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and its amenities.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez and Seawall Hospitality LLC

GALVESTON, TX, US, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifteen additional renderings for the renovation of Grand Galvez have been unveiled by hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez, for the renowned Galveston hotel and spa property. The beautiful, luxurious renderings include multiple angles of the King Bedroom, East Loggia and Peacock Alley bar and boutique. These renderings are in addition to those released in late June of the Entry Hall, Front Desk, Bar and Peacock Alley. (All renderings – June and August - are included in the Dropbox at the end of the release.)

Mr. Wyant and his wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant, are the creative forces behind Grand Galvez interior designs. They have collaborated on the Saint Hotels as well as other hotel properties and homes.

The renovations, already underway, include all hotel rooms, hospitality and public areas and reflect a refreshingly elegant design and color palette that is perfect for the resort ambiance of Grand Galvez and Galveston Island. The hotel and spa remain open and fully operational with guest bookings, weddings, dining, special events scheduled. The guest rooms are being redesigned one floor at a time. Renovations are planned for completion by 2022.

The guest rooms at Grand Galvez offer a tranquil, casual opulence that soothes and stimulate the senses and are perfect for the guest who is looking forward to a deep and

restful night’s sleep. The all white-and-indigo blue rooms are sleek and modern, yet cozy. The couch at the end of the beds is upholstered in a tropical green and white palm pattern and the white lacquered and mirrored furniture is offset with light sky blue ceilings. King and queen pillow-top beds feature a custom mirrored back wall extending to the ceiling. The guest rooms at Grand Galvez allow guests to indulge in the finest amenities, including crisp Egyptian cotton linens, down duvets, complimentary in-room WiFi and luxurious Niven Morgan signature bath products and robes.

In the coming weeks, an announcement of new, exciting entertainment venues will combine with the current property’s amenities and magnify the new vitality of the Grand Galvez.

“We wanted the guest rooms and all the hotel renovations to provide a luxurious and relaxing haven for every one of our visitors,” said Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez.

“We have great respect for the iconic architecture of this property. I can assure everyone that our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design, offering a refreshed elegance throughout the hotel. These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and all its amenities,” continued Mr. Wyant.

Public areas will include the beautiful white marble flooring with black framing, crystal chandeliers throughout and royal burgundy carpets and accent draperies. The front desk harkens back to the earlier front desk of 1911 with its iron detailing and glass features. Perhaps the most striking is the renewal of the original Peacock Alley, the grand walkway leading from the lobby to the spa and ballroom, a design element not seen at the hotel in over 70 years.

“The new Peacock Alley boutique will be merchandised to include a special selection of gifts, clothing and souvenirs, which will allow visitors to take with them a memory of their visit to Grand Galvez. The renovations offer a feeling of luxury and sophistication, which harkens back to the grandeur of the original hotel,” said Lorenda Wyant, interior designer and wife of Grand Galvez owner Mark Wyant.

During the renovation, original moldings and ceilings were found in the walls of the hotel that are being restored for the first time since 1962. The new bar will occupy the west loggia in an area that will overlook Peacock Alley as well as the Gulf of Mexico.

With its unparalleled location, the iconic property will remain a landmark, complementing the history and beauty of Galveston Island. Grand Galvez will continue to be a desired destination for weddings, corporate meetings, business and leisure travelers. The renovations and additions will be elegant and unmatched in the area.

The Grand Galvez, a 220-room resort hotel and spa is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and has pleased guests worldwide for more than 100 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast and renowned as one of the finest Galveston hotels on the beach. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations, which will embody the hotel’s beautiful architectural design while, at the same time, introduce an upgraded luxury and energy.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, will mark the third property Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. In 2004, he developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and went on to create The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. He recently sold The Saint New Orleans and is finalizing construction on The Saint Hotel Charleston.

A history lover, Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key US cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the legacy, charm and history of the city.

###

Dropbox with Renderings and images of Mark and Lorenda Wyant Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/75mdz6leiiygaku/AADB1mOknK6yykdu8YuaU_8ua?dl=0