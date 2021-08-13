Mérieux Nutrition Sciences launches BeVeg Vegan certification.
Mérieux Nutritional Sciences Group has become a BeVeg certification review agency, providing services for vegan certification.
Mérieux Nutritional Sciences Group attaches great importance to consumers’ desires and has become a BeVeg certification review agency, providing services for vegan certification.”CHINA, CHINA, CHINA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mérieux Nutritional Sciences Group is deeply involved in the food industry providing solutions for the entire food industry chain from farm to table. In addition to food analysis and testing, Mérieux also provides services for other professional fields, including non-food testing and analysis, auditing, training, certification, and consulting.
In recent years, people's interest in veganism has gradually increased. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of plant-based diets and vegan lifestyles has increased significantly around the world, and consumers are increasingly putting health, safety and sustainability in the first place.
Understanding BeVeg certification
BeVeg is currently the only vegan standard approved by ISO in the world.
In order to better protect consumers, its auditing companies are required to meet and verify the requirements of the published vegan standards, and to prove compliance with the vegan standards through laboratory analysis reports. Based on the brand's compliance with consumers' needs for transparency, it has passed BeVeg's approved vegan certification standard, which has strengthened the product's vegan claim.
BeVeg recognition is not only a registered trademark, but also a unified technical recognition standard under the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BeVeg vegan standard has traceability and food protection mechanisms in place, requiring products to separate vegan products from animal-derived products in the packaging, mixing, unpacking, storage and production processes. These cross-contamination protocols ensure there is no risk of incorporating any animal-derived products in the final BeVeg certified product, and supports the consumer expectation of what a vegan claim means — free from animal material and cruelty-free.
Mérieux Nutritional Science Group auditors focus on BeVeg, ISO and food safety standards, providing food, alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, additives, cosmetics, textiles, furniture, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, household and other consumer products, restaurants, hotels and other fields audit, certification and consulting services.
As a Chinese company, Mérieux Nutritional Sciences, can help you to carry out vegan certification of products through laboratory testing and analysis (including PCR and DNA testing, etc.)
References/Sources:
Find the original article here: https://www.merieuxnutrisciences.com.cn/news/BeVeg-ISO
