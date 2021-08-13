Cabinet Tronix Introduces First Ever Outdoor Mobile Entertainment Unit Just in Time for Football Season
Cabinet Tronix "Outdoor Mobile TV Lift Cabinet Bar & Fridge Stunner" makes it easy to entertain during football season.
Cabinet Tronix's Outdoor Mobile TV Lift Cabinet Bar & Fridge Stunner makes it fast and easy to set up quickly for football parties.
Cabinet Tronix is equipping fans for socially distanced football gatherings by introducing a new outdoor mobile TV lift cabinet bar and fridge unit.
“This mobile TV lift cabinet bar and fridge unit is perfect, especially right now as we’re having to stay socially distanced but want to keep socializing. You can still gather family members, neighbors or close friends outside to enjoy cocktails and football games,” said Trace McCullough, founder and CEO of Cabinet Tronix, who designed the unit. “It sets up fast and easily by the pool, on a rooftop deck, a patio, or anywhere in the backyard. Guests are blown away when the TV lifts out of the sleek bar.”
The outdoor mobile US-made TV lift system, which fits up to a 65-inch TV with optional soundbar and 360-degree manual swivel, is entirely weatherproofed, designed to be enjoyed in every climate and comes with an extensive 10-year warranty. The interior is made of solid mahogany and includes a stainless steel ice bin that holds up to 40lbs of ice, a walnut/cherry cutting board, upper bottle holder, condiment station, bottle storage, and space for essentials such as glasses, cocktail shaker and utensils. It also features two magnetic detachable lights that go over the bar for visibility after sundown, and which can be stored when not in use.
“There’s also a charging station inside the stainless storage door so you can crank up your favorite playlist after the game and charge your tablet, mobile or portable speaker at the same time,” added McCullough. “We’ve carefully crafted the ultimate in-home entertainment using hardwearing IPE wood – also known as Brazilian teak. This is durable, robust and can stand up to whatever Mother Nature and your bartending has to throw at it. That means you don’t need to give a thought to mold, insects or moisture.”
Exterior dimensions of the Outdoor Mobile TV Lift Cabinet Bar & Fridge Stunner (US patent pending) to fit a 55-inch TV are 68 inches wide, 35 inches deep, and 45 inches high on the taller part. Exterior dimensions to fit a 65-inch TV are 68 inches wide, 35 inches deep, and 45 inches high on the taller part.
“Although football will be the focus on TV, this unit is always the center of attention and those who have it are always the envy of their block,” said McCullough.
To view specifications, click here or to see other products, visit the Cabinet Tronix website at https://www.cabinet-tronix.com.
About Cabinet Tronix
Founded in San Diego by Trace McCullough in 2008, award-winning Cabinet Tronix has revolutionized TV lift cabinets with its sleek designs. Known for its ready-made and custom designs for both indoors and out, Cabinet Tronix has recently launched the first-ever outdoor mobile TV lift cabinet bar and fridge (patent pending). For product photos, reviews and more information, please visit https://www.cabinet-tronix.com.
# # #
Marisa Vallbona
CIM Inc PR
+1 619-708-7990
email us here
Outdoor backyard movable bar and hidden TV lift island Cabinet Tronix