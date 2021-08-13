Kilgore Road closure starts Tuesday as I-94/Portage Road project advances

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

Fast facts: - The MDOT project to widen I-94 and rebuild the Portage Road interchange in Kalamazoo County is moving into the next phase starting Tuesday, Aug. 17. - Kilgore Road will be closed from east of Portage Road to east of I-94, and Kilgore Service Road will be closed at Kilgore Road. - A detour for Kilgore Road east of Portage Road will be posted on Portage Road, Romence Road and Sprinkle Road.

August 13, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to widen I-94 and rebuild the Portage Road interchange is moving into the next phase on Tuesday, Aug. 17

Kilgore Road will close for the demolition of the south half of the bridge over I-94. Kilgore Service Road will be open for two-way traffic on the newly rebuilt south half of the roadway from Portage Road to Kilgore Road, but it will be closed at Kilgore Road with no outlet.

Kilgore Road will be closed from east of Portage Road to east of I-94. The posted detour for Kilgore Road east of Portage Road will be on Portage Road south to Romence Road, east to Sprinkle Road, then north to Kilgore Road. The eastbound I-94 ramp to Sprinkle Road also will be reopened.

Bridge demolition is expected to happen overnight from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, and will require single-lane closures on I-94.

After bridge demolition is complete, crews will begin the work to reconnect Kilgore Service Road to Kilgore Road, which will be the new permanent alignment of Kilgore Road. This phase of the project is anticipated to take about four weeks, and will be followed by rebuilding the storm sewer, roadway, and driveways on the north side of Kilgore Service Road.

A video on MDOT's YouTube channel explains the project.