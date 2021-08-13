Weekly Student Vaccinations More Than Doubled Since ‘Vax to School’ Launch

News Release Aug. 13, 2021

Video: MDH Releases Campaign Video with Minnesota Teacher of the Year Alumni

Student COVID-19 vaccinations have been on the rise since the state launched the ‘Vax to School’ campaign last month. Two weeks into the campaign, more than 20,000 12-17-year-olds across the state have now received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and are on their way to being fully vaccinated by the beginning of the school year.

The weekly number of first doses administered to 12-15-year-old and 16-17-year-old students is up 107% and 112% respectively since the campaign began.

More than 15,000 12-15-year-olds and nearly 5,000 16-17-year-olds have gotten their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since July 28. There are more than 140 school-based vaccination events being held across the state at K-12, district and charter schools and college campuses this summer.

Students who get vaccinated through Sunday, Aug. 15 are also eligible for a $100 Visa Gift card. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) at mn.gov/covid19/100/ by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by MDH.

As the school year approaches, the campaign will continue to work to get more students vaccinated. Today, MDH released a series of ‘Vax to School’ campaign videos, featuring messages from Minnesota Teacher of the Year alumni, students, and MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann calling for students to get vaccinated before the beginning of the school year.

