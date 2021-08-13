Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Use-of-Force Incident in Blount County.

At the request of 5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a use-of-force incident that occurred in Blount County late Thursday evening.

Just before 11:00 p.m., Blount County deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated man at a residence in the 500 block of Long Hollow Road in Maryville. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the man. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in a deputy firing a shot. The man was not directly struck by gunfire but was injured during this incident. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the use-of-force incident, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

