Kentucky Derby Bottle Artist to Open Exhibition in TRIM NuLu, Louisville’s Prominent High-End Salon
Keith Anderson, known for his Kentucky Derby® Woodford Reserve® bottle artwork, will display a collection of artworks at prominent high-end salon, TRIM NuLu.
Being an admirer of Kentucky art, I’ve known of Keith Anderson for years. Having a private exhibition of his in TRIM NuLu is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith Anderson, known for his Kentucky Derby® Woodford Reserve® bottle artwork as well as murals on downtown Louisville buildings, has announced today that he will display a collection of artworks in TRIM NuLu, Louisville’s prominent high-end salon.
— Chris Edwards
The exhibit will host Anderson's collection at TRIM NuLu from September 6th, 2021, to March 15th, 2022. During this time the Louisville-based artist will have entire creative control of the TRIM NuLu salon space. The centerpiece for the exhibit will be the original artwork from the 2018 Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle.
Anderson’s long list of accomplishments include artwork from two consecutive years on the Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottle, a mural on the Park Place Lofts building, being featured in the Frazier History Museum, and countless other displays throughout the world. This will be Anderson’s first public exhibition and is a precursor for his own private art gallery which he plans to open in downtown Louisville in the future.
Chris Edwards, Co-Founder of TRIM NuLu, stated: “Being an admirer of Kentucky art, I’ve known of Keith Anderson for years. His artwork is a hallmark of Kentucky culture and is displayed all over the world. Having a private exhibition of his in TRIM NuLu is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Our clients are already talking about it.”
Keith Anderson commented: “TRIM NuLu is one of the most well-known salons in Louisville. When Chris approached me about an exhibition, I immediately knew it would be a hand in glove fit. It provides an opportunity to reach people in a high-end creative space that was already known to be extremely trendy.”
Most of the artwork in the exhibition will be available for purchase, starting on September 16th.
About Keith Anderson:
Keith Anderson is a highly accomplished mixed medium paint artist from Louisville, Ky. He designed the 2018 and 2019 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottles, becoming the first artist chosen back-to-back years. He is also the first African American, as well as the first Brown-Foreman employee, to design the bottle artwork. Keith’s paintings can be seen throughout the city of Louisville, on buildings downtown, and on various prints and merchandise around the globe. Keith can be reached at 502-778-0935 or keithsart7@gmail.com.
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s newest and hottest high-end salon. Located in the heart of NuLu, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020 and was recently nominated as a finalist, with results pending, for “Best Salon In Louisville” by the Courier-Journal and is also in the running for various other awards for business. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
Chris Edwards
TRIM NuLu
+1 833-874-6444
info@trimnulu.co