Biden-Harris Administration Provides $20 Million to Support Native Hawaiian Health Care

Funding Will Increase Equitable Access to COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing, and Treatment among Native Hawaiian Populations

The Biden-Harris Administration announced today that it is providing $20 million to Native Hawaiian health care entities to aid their response to COVID-19. This funding is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). It provides six Native Hawaiian Health Care Improvement Act (NHHCIA) award recipients resources to strengthen vaccination efforts, respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and enhance health care services and infrastructure in their communities.

"This latest round of American Rescue Plan funding is another piece of the Biden-Harris Administration's continued efforts to support underserved communities that have been most affected by the pandemic," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This funding will help trusted Native Hawaiian health systems continue providing life-saving resources and care to their communities."

In 2020, NHHCIA award recipients provided services to more than 7,000 patients in Native Hawaiian communities. This funding will assist Native Hawaiian communities that experience barriers to accessing health care services, including geographic isolation, that significantly impact overall health.

"Native Hawaiian Health Care Improvement Act award recipients understand the needs of Native Hawaiians and have partnerships with organizations in their communities," said Acting HRSA Administrator Diana Espinosa. "This uniquely positions them to increase equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment, as well as needed comprehensive primary care."

View the table below for a list of the Fiscal Year 2021 American Rescue Plan—Funding for Native Hawaiian Health Care award recipients.