Accel Research Sites hits COVID trial milestone, continues evolution
After record year, company looks to expandDELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID-19 continues to evolve, a research network that supported the fight against it is evolving, too.
One year after enrolling its first patient in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, Accel Research Sites has started 28 COVID-related trials with more than 3,500 patients. And they’re only looking ahead.
“The Accel team has truly been a leader in the fight against COVID-19, recruiting participants and working toward approval on several vaccine, booster and treatment trials,” said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “I’m incredibly proud of our team, but I know they won’t stop there. With so much attention on clinical research, we’re ready to take the next steps for COVID and beyond.”
Parahovnik said her company worked on trials for five COVID-19 vaccines across five of the network’s locations. Additionally, they have started three pediatric vaccine trials at three locations and have worked on several COVID-19 testing trials.
Now, while the company continues trials for vaccines and pediatric vaccines, Accel is shifting its focus toward COVID-19 treatment trials and trials for booster shots that will likely be needed soon.
Parahovnik said this vast breadth of experience has helped the company create efficiencies in the trial process, preparing the team to take on a wider variety of research in the future. As they continue to push the horizons of science and medicine, she added, they are looking to add experienced team members, physician partners for their network and new pharmaceutical and medical sponsor partners.
“Our team has been on the cutting edge of science through these trials,” Parahovnik said. “As we continue to partner with those with the same goals, we’re also expanding our business horizons.”
Providers, sponsors or CROS and individuals interested in joining the Accel network can learn more on the website.
For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.
About Accel Research Sites
Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
will@wellonscommunications.com