Secretary Becerra Statement on LIHEAP’s 40th Anniversary

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement to mark the 40th anniversary of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), August 13, 2021:

“For forty years, this program has helped low-income families pay their home heating and cooling bills. This program is at the core of HHS’ mission—enhancing the health and well-being of all Americans,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “With extreme winters in Texas and record-breaking three-digit temperatures across the country, LIHEAP is more important than ever for people struggling with their utility bills. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) included the largest increase in the program’s history, providing $4.5 billion in additional funding. With these additional funds, the program is able to offer relief to millions of working families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. I will continue to work with President Biden to strengthen this lifeline and ensure that it is accessible for everyone who needs it.”

Background

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, five U.S. territories, and approximately 150 tribes and tribal organizations receive LIHEAP grants each year. These grantees accept LIHEAP applications from households seeking benefits.

Preliminary FY 2019 data indicate that

  • 50 states and the District of Columbia provided an estimated $1.7 billion for heating assistance.
  • 20 states and the District of Columbia provided an estimated $326 million for cooling assistance.
  • 48 states and the District of Columbia provided an estimated $722 million for crisis assistance.
  • 48 States and the District of Columbia provided an estimated $398 million in assistance for low-cost residential weatherization or other energy-related home repair.
  • An estimated 5.3 million households received assistance with heating costs through LIHEAP.

