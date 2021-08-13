Reminder --Roadway Paving to Close Wykoff Run Road Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers of an upcoming week-long daylight closure for Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County. While work takes place, an official, 40-mile detour will be in effect, using Quehanna Highway (Route 2006 in Cameron County/Route 2004 in Elk County), Route 555, and Route 120. Residents and camp owners along Wykoff Run Road will be able to access their properties. The closure and detour will be in effect from 6:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M.

PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance expects to start this work Monday, August 16, and anticipates completing it in approximately five days. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work consists of placing a double seal coat along the entire 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. The sealcoat will provide a protective coating to the asphalt pavement—extending its useful life and offering a smoother ride for drivers. Closing the road during this work enhances safety for maintenance workers and allows PennDOT to complete it efficiently.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow official detour signs, use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District2

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

