US-based SixthUp gets investment from Dynamic Technologies

SixthUp

We are seeing growing demand from our clients for end-to-end technology solutions that help them scale & support their digital transformation initiatives.”
— Ashish Choudhary, CEO of SixthUp

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SixthUp, a US-based consulting firm that provides cloud services, emerging tech and digital journey transformation solutions across a range of industries announced that they have raised investments from Dynamic Technologies, an evolutionary software and technology group.

SixthUp has deep expertise in digital, data and cloud solutions in the US market. Ashish Choudhary, CEO of SixthUp, has extensive experience in the US, South African, and Indian markets, and is an industry leader in delivering impact to clients via technology solutions.

Ashish explains, “We are seeing growing demand from our clients for end-to-end technology solutions that help them scale innovation and support their digital transformation initiatives. This investment by Dynamic Technologies gives us access to the Group resources and strengthens our ability to hire exceptional talent globally, innovate faster and deliver at scale. I am thankful to Dynamic Technologies for placing their trust in SixthUp and we’re excited about the future.”

This investment expands Dynamic Technologies' presence in the US while accelerating its strategy of delivering digital, data and cloud solutions from South Africa into the global digital market.

Chris Wilkins, CEO of Dynamic Technologies, says, “The US market is competitive and fast-moving, and SixthUp provides a rare opportunity for South African professionals to work and learn on a global stage. Dynamic Technologies has the size and scale to invest and compete in offshore markets and is building a dedicated delivery capability to service SixthUp’s US clients. I am also delighted to be working with Ashish again; he is an industry veteran and has been a friend and colleague for many years.”

SixthUp’s suite of offerings includes cloud, data, analytics, AI and machine learning, web application development, automation services backed by accelerators for digital journey transformation, data analytics and insights.

About SixthUp
SixthUp is a technology consulting firm that provides the emerging tech, Cloud and Digital services to fuel our client’s business growth. Their approach eliminates risk, accelerates their client’s time to market, and enables them to reap the true reward of embracing the tech. SixthUp represents Dynamic Technologies group which has been providing technology and software solutions for more than two decades to organizations across industries in the US, Europe, and Africa.
https://www.sixthup.com/

About Dynamic Technologies
Dynamic Technologies is an evolutionary software and technology group with 1 200+ staff and 12 group companies providing a diverse range of digital solutions, cloud services, training and related core competencies across Africa, the UK, Europe and the USA. The group companies comprise CloudSmiths; DigiRail; DotModus; DVT; Dynamic DNA; Dynamic Talent; Emerald Consulting; Inspired Testing; Sigma Events; SixthUp; Swarm; and Upper Sigma.

