2nd Annual GReAT Summit Paving the New Era of Intelligent Rehabilitation

The Annual GReAT Summit Live demonstration of the ExoMotus™ M4 The exhibition area at the GReAT Summit Professor Robert Riener shares on Bionic Exo-Muscles

The Global Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology (GReAT) network held its 2nd summit to promote development of the rehabilitation industry

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Annual Global Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology ( GReAT ) Summit was held at the Bellagio Hotel in Shanghai two weekends ago on the 31st July 2021, to further promote the transformation of rehabilitation technology and resource sharing. The summit focuses on better promotion on the rapid development of the rehabilitation industry, improve the technical service level of the rehabilitation medical industry with innovative technology and innovative thinking. The conference was co-hosted by the China Health Promotion Foundation and the Yangtze River Delta Smart Rehabilitation Specialist Alliance, and co-organized by Shanghai Fourier Intelligence . At the same time, the Yangtze River Delta Smart Rehabilitation Specialist Alliance Academic Annual Conference and the 4th Grassroots Community Rehabilitation Innovation Service and Capacity Building Dean’s Symposium were held concurrently.The Conference was timely held, complementing the 19th Central Committee’s strategic plan to promote a healthy China. Xu Xuguo, executive vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Health Promotion Foundation, pointed out in his speech that rehabilitation, clinical trials health care, and prevention are the four major pillars of the national strategy to address China’s aging population. Active promotion of innovative rehabilitation is the core to a healthy China in an all-encompassing way, much to the anticipation of the people. This conference focuses on the current key issues in the development of rehabilitation.This conference brought together cutting-edge rehabilitation experts to exchange scientific and technological innovation achievements and discuss resource cooperation for joint research on the advancement of rehabilitation technology.Wu Liang, director of the Rehabilitation Center of Beijing Xiaotangshan Hospital, published a study on "Information Construction of Primary Rehabilitation and Home Rehabilitation APP", and Liu Gang, director of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Southern Hospital of Southern Medical University, shared on "Research and Application of Motor Function Evaluation". Trent Maruyama, Program Manager at the rehabilitation technology department of Barrow Neurological Institute, talked about the "Application of Robots in the Rehabilitation Field and Future Development Directions."Professor Dario Farina, Chair in Neurorehabilitation Engineering from Imperial College London, spoke on wearable, non-invasive human-machine interface and spinal cord motor neuron docking technology. He pointed out that “neurons related to brain activity can be used by healthy people to control robotic arms. This idea has proven to be possible.”Professor Robert Riener, the head of the Sensory-Motor Systems Lab at the ETH Zürich, discussed the practicality of flexible exoskeletons in his speech "Bionic Exo-Muscles for Movement Rehabilitation". He affirmed that while flexible exoskeletons are lightweight for high comfort and prolonged use, there are shortcomings such as weak support.Professor Jose Pons, Scientific Chair of the Legs+Walking Lab at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab also shared his views on “Rehabilitation Robotics in the context of a Digital Continuum of Care Model”. All the international speakers had to attend the summit virtually due to the global pandemic but hopes to attend future summits in person.Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global Hub CEO of Fourier Intelligence expects that Fourier Intelligence will be a top contributor in the advanced rehabilitation technology industry amidst a global rise in the field of intelligent rehabilitation. “We hope to lead the technological development of the rehabilitation market and promote the exchanges between engineers, academics, researchers, and clinicians."About GReAT NetworkThe Global Rehabilitation & Assistive Technology (GReAT) Network was formed to better facilitate communication and optimization of research and clinical resources amongst engineers, clinicians, and researchers. Led by key stakeholders within the rehabilitation technology industry, the network aims to advocate for advanced technology and its optimal translation into clinical practice.About Fourier IntelligenceFourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics development since 2015. The company's name derives from 'Fourier Transform', which is named in honor of Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier (Mar 21, 1768 – May 16, 1830), a French mathematician. Fourier Transform is a mathematical operation that changes the domain (x-axis) of a signal from time to frequency. Together with researchers, engineers, therapists, patients, and various strategic stakeholders, Fourier Intelligence aims to transform the industry by introducing an intuitive RehabHub™ and redefining rehabilitation and robotics solutions to enhance patients' lives.

2nd Annual GReAT Summit 2021