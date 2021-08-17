Modernization project underway at Chemprene
$14M investment to improve efficiency and increase production capacity
This investment will enable us to gain production uptime, add more manufacturing capacity and enhance our ability to work with our customers on any and all of their needs,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemprene LLC, a member of the Ammega Group and a leading Global manufacturer of lightweight rubber conveyor belts, coated fabrics and molded diaphragms is investing $14 million in its 225,000 sq ft manufacturing plant to improve efficiency and increase production capacity.
— Tom McCoy
"This investment will enable us to gain production uptime, meaning more manufacturing capacity for our growing business. Most importantly, it will increase our product portfolio and enhance our ability to work with our customers on any and all of their needs," according to Tom McCoy, General Manager of the Beacon NY location.
The investments are slated for completion within the next 12 months and include the following: installation of a new Shaw / Almex press, state-of-the-art mixing automation system, a new Rotocure, and a modern 4-roll Calender.
Chemprene utilizes a wide variety of polymer and fabric materials in manufacturing its belting, coated fabric and diaphragm products. Polymers include Nitrile, SBR, Natural Rubber, Silicone, Butyl, EPDM, Neoprene, FKM and Teflon®. Fabrics include Polyester and Polyester/Nylon (RFL and non-RFL treated), Cotton, Cotton/Polyester blends, Nylon, Fiberglass, Kevlar®, and Nomex®.
Chemprene lightweight rubber belting products, including its well-known ZipLink® belt design, are specified in a multitude of applications and markets in the U.S. and around the world. The specifications for various markets ranging from food and industrial requirements to customer-driven commercial product standards.
Chemprene products are available for the following Applications & Markets:
• Food and vegetable processing applications
• Meat and cheese processing applications
• Tire and rubber processing applications
• Corrugator/converter applications
• Package handling and packaging markets
• Tobacco processing applications
• Airport baggage and package handling markets
• Wood processing and sanding applications
• Automotive and metal stamping applications
• Marine applications including oil boom and hovercraft skirts
• Hydraulic packing and seal materials for oil and gas drilling
• Diaphragm materials for automotive, LPG and industrial regulators and controls
• Aerospace and Defense Applications
Since the mid-1960s, Chemprene has produced over 2100 different belt constructions serving master slitting distributors worldwide.
This is another investment from the Ammega Group who recently announced plans for a new Ammeraal Beltech greenfield manufacturing plant and an expansion/relocation of their Megadyne Engineered Belt business.
Teflon® is A Registered Trademark of The Chemours Company FC, LLC
Kevlar® and Nomex® are Registered Trademarks of Dupont Safety & Construction, Inc.
ZipLink® is a Registered Trademark of Chemprene, Inc.
