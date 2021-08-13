Why invest in Zoho Inventory Magento 2?

There are different types of products that can be added to the Zoho inventory Magento 2. Here you will get more idea about Zoho inventory.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoho Inventory Magento 2 is supporting small and medium-scale businesses to manage inventory. It is software that is crafted to grow business rapidly. The Magento 2 connector and Zoho Inventory helps to managing and tracking the stocks.There are different types of products that can be added to the Zoho inventory Magento 2:- Simple Product- Virtual Product- Bundle Product- Configurable Product- Grouped Product- Downloadable ProductHow does the integration of Magento and Zoho inventory work?1. Configure the data integration operation in the GUI editors and wizards2. Your operation will be executed in the cloud manually or at the time scheduled by you3. Users can view the integration operation result in the Run history sectionSome popular scenarios that are handled using Magento 2 Zoho inventory:Load data in multiple directionsThere are many advantages of importing Magento data into the Zoho Inventory. Insert, update, or modify the records on both platforms is an effortless process.Data Synchronization in two-waysIt gives you the freedom to perform bi-directional data sync between Magento and Zoho Inventory. It will track the changes regularly, which will be synchronized with the sources. The Magento 2 Zoho integration gives a powerful mapping feature to sync the data into a different structure.Bulk Data UpdatesThis is an essential data manipulation operation. The Magento and Zoho Inventory combination helps import, export, delete and modify bulk data.What are the key features of having Magento 2 with the Zoho Inventory?- Easy synchronization of products, orders, and customer information in the Zoho inventory- Users get the freedom to schedule essential events- Automatic synchronization of the information in the Zoho inventory- Orders will be displayed in Zoho inventory and Magento 2 store.- Seamless integration of extensions with the help of Zoho Inventory.Some benefits of having Magento 2 with Zoho Inventory:Item management- A single application to manage, track, customize, and group items. It supports various features like:- Creating categories based on the properties for products- Handle stock at multiple locations effortlessly- Tracking the movement of each productCustomer Lifecycle- Manage various operations like accepting orders, deliveries, and more seamlessly. It provides support:- Conversion of sales order into an invoice- Send necessary details through email and track status hassle-free- Generate packing slips, real-time shipping rates, and generate shipping labels if requiredVendors- Manage vendor bills and transactions in a single place. Some unique services of Zoho Inventory Magento 2 are:- Create price-lists for the vendors- Maintain purchase order history- Track payments and unpaid bills- Helps to initiate drop shipment or back orderConclusionData integration is essential when it comes to running an e-commerce store. Elsner has introduced a perfect blend with Zoho Inventory Magento 2. This extension offers high security, reliability, and scalability to the Magento store. It will help in organizing the data and get access effortlessly on the cloud.