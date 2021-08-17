CoastFi Hotspot: How hosting a hotspot for smart IoT devices can support the local community
CoastFi Hotspots pay individuals and businesses $100 a year to host smart IoT device hotspots without impacting their wifi.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, data is an integral part of the day-to-day operations of businesses. Smart devices are everywhere, and items such as GPS trackers or soil sensors used by farmers are reliant on data to function. However, data can be expensive. Enter CoastFi, which has created an innovative wifi rental solution to provide coverage for smart devices throughout the US.
CoastFi has created its CoastFi Hotspot to support businesses and individuals nationwide. CoastFi pays individuals who are willing to host a hotspot $100 a year while offering extra financial incentives for those who refer family and friends. The more individuals who sign up, the better the coverage for businesses, as each tiny hotspot supports smart IoT devices that require the transfer of tiny bits of data to work.
The technology is safe, low maintenance, and does not impact the individual's wifi speed. Already, CoastFi has happy customers who are renting out their wifi. Frank, a real estate investor from New York, says “CoastFi is like adding another investment property to my real estate portfolio – except it always pays rent on time! I forget about the hotspot because it is so small. I don’t even notice it on top of my router and it had zero impact on my internet speed.”
After a difficult year for both individuals and businesses, CoastFi is creating a network that supports communities throughout the US. Individuals get paid to support businesses in their neighborhood and make the transfer of data more affordable for those that need it.
About CoastFi
CoastFi is a Brooklyn-based business focused on creating a network of smart IoT device hotspots that can support businesses in their search for affordable data. Individuals can be paid to rent out their wifi and support their local community. To find out more and apply to become a host, visit https://www.coastfi.com.
