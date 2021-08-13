Submit Release
Escapee from Foothills Correctional Institution Captured

Foothills Correctional Institution minimum custody offender John Curtis Anderson (#1338690), who escaped Thursday morning by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the facility and running away, was captured Thursday afternoon in a wooded area approximately three miles from the prison in Morganton.

Anderson was captured in the woods at approximately 4:43 p.m. after a coordinated effort by the Morganton Department of Public Safety, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety K9 unit and prison officials.

Originally from Cleveland County, Anderson, 42, was admitted to prison on July 9 to serve a sentence of two years and 10 months for identify theft and fraud. He was scheduled for release on Jan. 16, 2022.

Anderson has been moved to a higher custody facility and will face charges for his escape.

 

