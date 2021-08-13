Rutland Barracks/DUI and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4 Eastbound MM 13, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Niclaus Clark

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/12/21 at approximately at 2316 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 4 near mile marker 13 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Niclaus Clark, 20 of Rutland City, VT. Clark showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. It was also determined that Clark’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont was criminally suspended.

Clark was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Rutland County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y