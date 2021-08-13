Investigation into Macon County Fire Results in Arrest

MACON COUNTY – A Red Boiling Springs man has been indicted and arrested following an investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 7th, Macon County deputies and TBI fire investigators responded to a residential structure fire at 161 Nim Road in Red Boiling Springs. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Robert Gentry as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On August 2nd, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Robert Dewayne Gentry (DOB 06/19/1985) with one count of Arson and one count of False Insurance Claim. On Wednesday, agents arrested Gentry. He was booked into the Macon County Jail with a bond of $75,000.