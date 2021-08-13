Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4 and DLS
CASE#: 21A303149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2021 at 1909 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #4 and DLS
ACCUSED: Rodney C. Worden
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were on routine patrol in Waterbury, VT. Troopers observed suspicious activity which resulted in a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Rodney Worden, 49 of Waterbury, Vermont. A DMV records query indicated that Worden’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Worden indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Worden being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Worden was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2021 at 08:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
