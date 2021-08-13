Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4 and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2021 at 1909 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #4 and DLS

ACCUSED: Rodney C. Worden

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were on routine patrol in Waterbury, VT. Troopers observed suspicious activity which resulted in a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Rodney Worden, 49 of Waterbury, Vermont. A DMV records query indicated that Worden’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Worden indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Worden being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Worden was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2021 at 08:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861