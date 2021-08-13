The Mescal Movie Set Announces Marketing Sponsorship Opportunities

The streets of Mescal Western Cottages at the Mescal Movie Set

A unique opportunity to promote your business and preserve an iconic piece of western heritage.

BENSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mescal Movie Set, home to the hit movies Tombstone, The Quick and the Dead, and over 80 other westerns, is introducing opportunities for businesses to increase their brand awareness and social marketing by becoming a sponsor of the historical movie set. Valued sponsors can promote and advertise their businesses to customers in a unique western setting.

This opportunity is unprecedented in the history of the set and provides a platform for companies to increase their community involvement and drive awareness of their products and services. The film set will spotlight sponsors to thousands of residents and tourists who engage in educational events, historical tours, and feature film production at the venue.

Sponsorships are available to individuals, companies, and organizations with various packages that can accommodate any budget. The Mescal Movie Set will use sponsorship dollars to revitalize the set, including rebuilding boardwalks, stabilizing foundations, repairing roofs, and remodeling everything in between. The completed movie set will be a major attraction generating revenue for the community from tourism and film production. The set will feature public and private historic tours, host western heritage educational events, and be available for weddings, special events, and photoshoots. It is also a leading catalyst to bring film production back into southern Arizona.

The Mescal Movie Set invites you to join our rebuild team with your sponsorship and be a part of Western History! For more information on becoming a Mescal Movie Set Sponsor, please contact us at 520-255-6662 or mescalmovieset@gmail.com.

About the Mescal Movie Set

The Mescal Movie Set is the historic film site for the movies Tombstone, Monte Walsh, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and over 80 other westerns. Many iconic stars walked its dusty streets, including Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Clint Eastwood, Ava Gardner, Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, and many more. But time took its toll, and the set was nearing demolition. Thankfully, local ranchers acquired the property and didn't let this essential piece of western history be lost. Plans are to rebuild the set into an authentic western frontier town and bring film production back to southern Arizona.