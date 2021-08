Legendary Vocalist ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK Makes The Audience Swoon On Concert Album TOTALLY AMAZING

Englebert Humperdinck - Totally Amazing Englebert Humperdinck - Totally Amazing Cleopatra Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- He is one of music’s most captivating performers of his generation - or any other generation, for that matter. A vocalist who shines in the spotlight delivering passionate performances each and every time he steps on stage. He is Engelbert Humperdinck and now an outstanding concert album from 2005 is being reissued with a simultaneous release on Blu-ray, DVD and - for the first time ever - on glorious vinyl! This will mark the first new vinyl released by Humperdinck since the 1990s! Totally Amazing is an extraordinary musical document that showcases a performer well into the fifth decade of his career, with countless shows under his belt, and still treating every song, every note as if it was the most important he had ever sung! The set list includes several of the songs that would become synonymous with Enge including “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “The Last Waltz,” “Spanish Eyes,” “Release Me” and many more. For a small preview of the delights in store, the opening track from Totally Amazing, a breezy, cool-as-an-ice-cube-in-a-whisky-glass version of “‘S Wonderful,” has been released on all digital platforms.Stream “‘S Wonderful”: https://orcd.co/6ye22po Totally Amazing will be available on digital, in Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD combo packages, and on a deluxe 2LP metallic gold vinyl housed in a gorgeous gatefold jacket!Speaking about the project, Engelbert says “What goes around comes around…like a fine vinyl album! It has been a number of years since I had a vinyl LP album out, but gratitude & thanks to Brian Perera & Cleopatra Records for re-releasing Totally Amazing as a fan favorite collectors’ vinyl plus the companion DVD & CD. I also really look forward to the upcoming months when I am back on tour, domestically & internationally, & be able to see all of my fans again!”Order the Blu-ray/CD or DVD/CD combo: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/engelbert-humperdinck-totally-amazing-dvd-cd-or-blu-ray-cd/ Order the Vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/engelbert-humperdinck-totally-amazing-limited-edition-gold-vinyl/ Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/vwz7e1y Be sure to catch this living legend live and in person at a concert venue near you!NYCB Theatre at Westbury - Westbury, NY - October 01, 2021Foxwoods Casino - Mashantucket, CT - October 02, 2021Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA - October 03, 2021Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ - October 06, 2021State Theatre - Easton, PA - October 07, 2021Harrah's Resort Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ - October 09, 2021American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA - October 10, 2021La Mirada - La Mirada, CA - October 22, 2021Starlight Bowl - Burbank, CA - October 23, 2021Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, ENGLAND - October 31, 2021Music Hall - Aberdeen, SCOTLAND - November 03, 2021Alhambra Theatre - Dunfermline, SCOTLAND - November 04, 202102 City Hall - Newcastle, ENGLAND - November 06, 2021Bridgewater Hall - Manchester, ENGLAND - November 07, 2021Corn Exchange - Cambridge, ENGLAND - November 09, 2021Symphony Hall - Birmingham, ENGLAND - November 10, 2021Regent Ipswich Theatre - Ipswich, ENGLAND - November 11, 2021Norwich Theatre Royal - Norwich, ENGLAND - November 13, 2021City Hall - Sheffield, ENGLAND - November 14, 2021Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre - Bournemouth, ENGLAND - November 16, 2021Anvil Theatre - Basingstoke, ENGLAND - November 17, 2021De Montfort Hall - Leicester, ENGLAND - November 20, 2021Waterside Theatre - Aylesbury, ENGLAND - November 21, 2021Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA - December 04,2021San Jose PAC - San Jose, CA - December 05, 2021The Villages - The Villages, FL - February 25, 2022Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL - February 27, 2022Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL - February 28, 2022Sunrise Theater - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - March 02, 2022Sunrise Theatre - Ft. Pierce, FL - March 03, 2022Beau Rivage - Biloxi MS - March 05, 2022House of Culture (Kulttuuritalo) - Helsinki, FINLAND - April 06, 2022Kleine Olympiahalle - Munich, GERMANY - April 08, 2022Lucerna-Velky Sal - Prague, Czech Republic - April 10, 2022Haus Auensee - Leipzig, GERMANY - April 11, 2022Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY - April 13, 2022Musical Dome - Cologne, GERMANY - April 14, 2022Friedrich-Ebert-Halle - Hamburg, GERMANY - April 16, 2022Kursaal Ostend - Ostend, BELGIUM - April 18, 2022Muziekgebouw Eindhoven - Eindhoven, Netherlands - April 19, 2022Gleneagle INEC Arena, Co - Killarney, Kerry, IRELAND - April 22, 2022Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, SCOTLAND - April 24, 2022The London Palladium - London, ENGLAND - April 25, 2022In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe.However, it’s not just the voice, but the man himself, with his endearing sense of humor and self-deprecating jokes. Engelbert has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation, appearing on MTV several times. Engelbert exploded on to the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The shy handsome man catapulted almost instantly to world icon. He became great friends with Elvis and the two legends often performed each other’s songs. His first single in the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries.The following decades saw Engelbert constantly touring the world to sell-out crowds. Engelbert takes great pleasure in every moment on stage. Engelbert’s music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now – serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions…ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success. Engelbert was just awarded the Honor of Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty The Queen in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2021.Track List:1. 'S Wonderful2. Am I That Easy To Forget3. The Last Of The Romantics4. A Man Without Love5. After The Lovin'6. Too Young7. You Make My Pants Want To Get Up And Dance8. A Chance To Be A Hero9. There's No Good In Goodbye10. Honky Tonk World11. The Last Waltz12. Someobody Like You13. Cry14. Totally Amazing15. Quando, Quando, Quando16. I Wish You Love17. Spanish Eyes18. Love Me With All Your Heart19. Release Me20. My Way21. Columns Of GrayPress inquiries:Glass Onyon PRBilly JamesPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records