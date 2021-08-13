Legendary Vocalist ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK Makes The Audience Swoon On Concert Album TOTALLY AMAZING
EINPresswire.com/ -- He is one of music’s most captivating performers of his generation - or any other generation, for that matter. A vocalist who shines in the spotlight delivering passionate performances each and every time he steps on stage. He is Engelbert Humperdinck and now an outstanding concert album from 2005 is being reissued with a simultaneous release on Blu-ray, DVD and - for the first time ever - on glorious vinyl! This will mark the first new vinyl released by Humperdinck since the 1990s! Totally Amazing is an extraordinary musical document that showcases a performer well into the fifth decade of his career, with countless shows under his belt, and still treating every song, every note as if it was the most important he had ever sung! The set list includes several of the songs that would become synonymous with Enge including “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “The Last Waltz,” “Spanish Eyes,” “Release Me” and many more. For a small preview of the delights in store, the opening track from Totally Amazing, a breezy, cool-as-an-ice-cube-in-a-whisky-glass version of “‘S Wonderful,” has been released on all digital platforms.
Stream “‘S Wonderful”: https://orcd.co/6ye22po
Totally Amazing will be available on digital, in Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD combo packages, and on a deluxe 2LP metallic gold vinyl housed in a gorgeous gatefold jacket!
Speaking about the project, Engelbert says “What goes around comes around…like a fine vinyl album! It has been a number of years since I had a vinyl LP album out, but gratitude & thanks to Brian Perera & Cleopatra Records for re-releasing Totally Amazing as a fan favorite collectors’ vinyl plus the companion DVD & CD. I also really look forward to the upcoming months when I am back on tour, domestically & internationally, & be able to see all of my fans again!”
Order the Blu-ray/CD or DVD/CD combo: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/engelbert-humperdinck-totally-amazing-dvd-cd-or-blu-ray-cd/
Order the Vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/engelbert-humperdinck-totally-amazing-limited-edition-gold-vinyl/
Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/vwz7e1y
Be sure to catch this living legend live and in person at a concert venue near you!
NYCB Theatre at Westbury - Westbury, NY - October 01, 2021
Foxwoods Casino - Mashantucket, CT - October 02, 2021
Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA - October 03, 2021
Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ - October 06, 2021
State Theatre - Easton, PA - October 07, 2021
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ - October 09, 2021
American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA - October 10, 2021
La Mirada - La Mirada, CA - October 22, 2021
Starlight Bowl - Burbank, CA - October 23, 2021
Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, ENGLAND - October 31, 2021
Music Hall - Aberdeen, SCOTLAND - November 03, 2021
Alhambra Theatre - Dunfermline, SCOTLAND - November 04, 2021
02 City Hall - Newcastle, ENGLAND - November 06, 2021
Bridgewater Hall - Manchester, ENGLAND - November 07, 2021
Corn Exchange - Cambridge, ENGLAND - November 09, 2021
Symphony Hall - Birmingham, ENGLAND - November 10, 2021
Regent Ipswich Theatre - Ipswich, ENGLAND - November 11, 2021
Norwich Theatre Royal - Norwich, ENGLAND - November 13, 2021
City Hall - Sheffield, ENGLAND - November 14, 2021
Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre - Bournemouth, ENGLAND - November 16, 2021
Anvil Theatre - Basingstoke, ENGLAND - November 17, 2021
De Montfort Hall - Leicester, ENGLAND - November 20, 2021
Waterside Theatre - Aylesbury, ENGLAND - November 21, 2021
Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA - December 04,2021
San Jose PAC - San Jose, CA - December 05, 2021
The Villages - The Villages, FL - February 25, 2022
Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL - February 27, 2022
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL - February 28, 2022
Sunrise Theater - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - March 02, 2022
Sunrise Theatre - Ft. Pierce, FL - March 03, 2022
Beau Rivage - Biloxi MS - March 05, 2022
House of Culture (Kulttuuritalo) - Helsinki, FINLAND - April 06, 2022
Kleine Olympiahalle - Munich, GERMANY - April 08, 2022
Lucerna-Velky Sal - Prague, Czech Republic - April 10, 2022
Haus Auensee - Leipzig, GERMANY - April 11, 2022
Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY - April 13, 2022
Musical Dome - Cologne, GERMANY - April 14, 2022
Friedrich-Ebert-Halle - Hamburg, GERMANY - April 16, 2022
Kursaal Ostend - Ostend, BELGIUM - April 18, 2022
Muziekgebouw Eindhoven - Eindhoven, Netherlands - April 19, 2022
Gleneagle INEC Arena, Co - Killarney, Kerry, IRELAND - April 22, 2022
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, SCOTLAND - April 24, 2022
The London Palladium - London, ENGLAND - April 25, 2022
In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe.
However, it’s not just the voice, but the man himself, with his endearing sense of humor and self-deprecating jokes. Engelbert has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation, appearing on MTV several times. Engelbert exploded on to the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The shy handsome man catapulted almost instantly to world icon. He became great friends with Elvis and the two legends often performed each other’s songs. His first single in the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries.
The following decades saw Engelbert constantly touring the world to sell-out crowds. Engelbert takes great pleasure in every moment on stage. Engelbert’s music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now – serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions…ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success. Engelbert was just awarded the Honor of Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty The Queen in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2021.
Track List:
1. 'S Wonderful
2. Am I That Easy To Forget
3. The Last Of The Romantics
4. A Man Without Love
5. After The Lovin'
6. Too Young
7. You Make My Pants Want To Get Up And Dance
8. A Chance To Be A Hero
9. There's No Good In Goodbye
10. Honky Tonk World
11. The Last Waltz
12. Someobody Like You
13. Cry
14. Totally Amazing
15. Quando, Quando, Quando
16. I Wish You Love
17. Spanish Eyes
18. Love Me With All Your Heart
19. Release Me
20. My Way
21. Columns Of Gray
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
Stream “‘S Wonderful”: https://orcd.co/6ye22po
Totally Amazing will be available on digital, in Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD combo packages, and on a deluxe 2LP metallic gold vinyl housed in a gorgeous gatefold jacket!
Speaking about the project, Engelbert says “What goes around comes around…like a fine vinyl album! It has been a number of years since I had a vinyl LP album out, but gratitude & thanks to Brian Perera & Cleopatra Records for re-releasing Totally Amazing as a fan favorite collectors’ vinyl plus the companion DVD & CD. I also really look forward to the upcoming months when I am back on tour, domestically & internationally, & be able to see all of my fans again!”
Order the Blu-ray/CD or DVD/CD combo: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/engelbert-humperdinck-totally-amazing-dvd-cd-or-blu-ray-cd/
Order the Vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/engelbert-humperdinck-totally-amazing-limited-edition-gold-vinyl/
Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/vwz7e1y
Be sure to catch this living legend live and in person at a concert venue near you!
NYCB Theatre at Westbury - Westbury, NY - October 01, 2021
Foxwoods Casino - Mashantucket, CT - October 02, 2021
Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA - October 03, 2021
Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ - October 06, 2021
State Theatre - Easton, PA - October 07, 2021
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ - October 09, 2021
American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA - October 10, 2021
La Mirada - La Mirada, CA - October 22, 2021
Starlight Bowl - Burbank, CA - October 23, 2021
Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, ENGLAND - October 31, 2021
Music Hall - Aberdeen, SCOTLAND - November 03, 2021
Alhambra Theatre - Dunfermline, SCOTLAND - November 04, 2021
02 City Hall - Newcastle, ENGLAND - November 06, 2021
Bridgewater Hall - Manchester, ENGLAND - November 07, 2021
Corn Exchange - Cambridge, ENGLAND - November 09, 2021
Symphony Hall - Birmingham, ENGLAND - November 10, 2021
Regent Ipswich Theatre - Ipswich, ENGLAND - November 11, 2021
Norwich Theatre Royal - Norwich, ENGLAND - November 13, 2021
City Hall - Sheffield, ENGLAND - November 14, 2021
Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre - Bournemouth, ENGLAND - November 16, 2021
Anvil Theatre - Basingstoke, ENGLAND - November 17, 2021
De Montfort Hall - Leicester, ENGLAND - November 20, 2021
Waterside Theatre - Aylesbury, ENGLAND - November 21, 2021
Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA - December 04,2021
San Jose PAC - San Jose, CA - December 05, 2021
The Villages - The Villages, FL - February 25, 2022
Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL - February 27, 2022
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL - February 28, 2022
Sunrise Theater - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - March 02, 2022
Sunrise Theatre - Ft. Pierce, FL - March 03, 2022
Beau Rivage - Biloxi MS - March 05, 2022
House of Culture (Kulttuuritalo) - Helsinki, FINLAND - April 06, 2022
Kleine Olympiahalle - Munich, GERMANY - April 08, 2022
Lucerna-Velky Sal - Prague, Czech Republic - April 10, 2022
Haus Auensee - Leipzig, GERMANY - April 11, 2022
Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY - April 13, 2022
Musical Dome - Cologne, GERMANY - April 14, 2022
Friedrich-Ebert-Halle - Hamburg, GERMANY - April 16, 2022
Kursaal Ostend - Ostend, BELGIUM - April 18, 2022
Muziekgebouw Eindhoven - Eindhoven, Netherlands - April 19, 2022
Gleneagle INEC Arena, Co - Killarney, Kerry, IRELAND - April 22, 2022
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, SCOTLAND - April 24, 2022
The London Palladium - London, ENGLAND - April 25, 2022
In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe.
However, it’s not just the voice, but the man himself, with his endearing sense of humor and self-deprecating jokes. Engelbert has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation, appearing on MTV several times. Engelbert exploded on to the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The shy handsome man catapulted almost instantly to world icon. He became great friends with Elvis and the two legends often performed each other’s songs. His first single in the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries.
The following decades saw Engelbert constantly touring the world to sell-out crowds. Engelbert takes great pleasure in every moment on stage. Engelbert’s music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now – serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions…ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success. Engelbert was just awarded the Honor of Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty The Queen in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2021.
Track List:
1. 'S Wonderful
2. Am I That Easy To Forget
3. The Last Of The Romantics
4. A Man Without Love
5. After The Lovin'
6. Too Young
7. You Make My Pants Want To Get Up And Dance
8. A Chance To Be A Hero
9. There's No Good In Goodbye
10. Honky Tonk World
11. The Last Waltz
12. Someobody Like You
13. Cry
14. Totally Amazing
15. Quando, Quando, Quando
16. I Wish You Love
17. Spanish Eyes
18. Love Me With All Your Heart
19. Release Me
20. My Way
21. Columns Of Gray
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com