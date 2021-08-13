Lane closures on I-75, Charles Brink Road south of Gaylord for bridge repairs next week
COUNTY: Otsego
HIGHWAY: I-75
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing deck patching and making railing repairs on the southbound I-75 bridge over Charles Brink Road south of Gaylord.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closure of the left lane of southbound I-75 with a traffic shift, and closure of the eastbound lane of Charles Brink beneath the bridge with temporary traffic signals.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will help ensure the structural integrity and safety of this bridge.