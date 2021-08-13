STEP INTO THE VISUAL STORY OF SNEAKERS: Sneakertopia Returns to Culver City this weekend!
"Sneakerfly" A replication of one of Mother Natures beautiful and delicate creations the butterfly has been re created in nearly 40 pairs of vintage and classic sneakers from some of the worlds most recognisable brands. Hand cut and arranged by B
This Art Museum/Gallery/Retail space is a sneaker freak’s experiential dream and its opening with a sneaker art exhibit on Friday, August 13, 2021.CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sneakertopia is a limited art gallery museum/retail space opening with an art exhibition inside a 18,500-square foot space featuring over half a million dollars of the rare kicks and surrounded by art work and sculptures of over 30 different artists from all over the world. You’ve never seen sneakers shown like this before. Part gallery exhibit and part retail store, this exhibit is a sneaker freak’s dream.
The opening party will take place on Friday, August 13 and run from 8:00PM through 11:00PM. The location is: 6081 W Center Drive, Unit 222 in Los Angeles, CA 90045. Mask are required. Tickets are available by emailing: events@sneakertopia.com.
The exhibit/museum space is an experiential venue that allows visitors the sneaker’s epic ascension through sports, music, film, fashion, and fantasy, and a unique collection of grails, deadstock and rare kicks at Sneakertopia. It’s one part pop art gallery, one part insanely huge sneaker closet, all parts jaw-dropping.
Visionary designer & exhibit curator, Ben Rousseau, curated the exhibit with friends and artists from around the world including Australia, England, and local artists.
Rousseau is also an exhibitor and dissected multiple, classic, vintage sneakers to create a distinctive butterfly art piece that is three- dimensional and dazzling. A piece nobody should miss seeing.
Curator Rousseau stated: “I fell in love with the vision of Sneakertopia the second I walked through the doors So to be able to curate and create a small collection of artworks from a talented pool of artists I am lucky enough to call friends is a real honor.”
Founder & CEO Steve Harris shared his excitement, “We created the new Sneakertopia Gallery and store as a unique way to display art in an immersive and experiential way rarely seen in any retail environment.”
Also as part of this exhibit, photographer Ileana Landon casts her singular photographic lens to create “Stranger Hoops”-a unique LA Perspective of sneakers, hoops, and the beach- a continuation of her Seaside Strangers series. Designer Jason Federici art-directed this piece.
When you get here, don't be surprised to see some serious heat on the feet of other guests. Don’t be surprised if someone asks you where or how you got yours. Leave dull routine conformity in the dust. This is the story of the sneaker. This is Sneakertopia.
Sneakertopia Los Angeles is located inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howards) in Los Angeles. For tickets, events@sneakertopia.com.
For more information, Contact: Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.
Value $20,000 edition of 1
Stranger Hoops.jpg
Ileana Landon’s “Stranger Hoops.” Ileanalandon.work
