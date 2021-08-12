I-95 Girard Point Bridge Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

08/12/2021

King of Prussia PA – The Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge is among several state highways to be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia County:

Monday, August 16, through Wednesday, August 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Island Avenue in both directions at the I-95 Interchange;

Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between Enterprise Avenue (Exit 15) and Broad Street (Exit 17);

Thursday, August 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between Enterprise Avenue (Exit 15) and Broad Street (Exit 17); and

Thursday August 19, and Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Penrose Avenue in both directions at the I-95 Interchange.

Montgomery County:

Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound Interstate 476 between the Interstate 76 and Conshohocken interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough;

Tuesday, August 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the eastbound I-76 ramp to southbound U.S. 202 in Upper Merion Township;

Wednesday, August 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound Interstate 476 between the Interstate 76 and Conshohocken interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough; and

Thursday, August 19, and Friday, August 20, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the Conshohocken and I-76 interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

