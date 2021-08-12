MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development; Rick Minor, Commissioner, Leon County; John E. Dailey, Mayor, City of Tallahassee

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: August 12, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Bobby Bowden

_________________________________________________________________________

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, former Florida State University Head Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away. Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same. He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give. He also holds recognition in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2006. He will be remembered as one of the best coaches of all time, a legendary Floridian, and a man of God.

To honor the memory of Bobby Bowden and his impact on our nation and state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida; the City Hall of Tallahassee, Florida; and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, August 13, 2021.

###