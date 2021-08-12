(Subscription required) Raymond A. Cardozo of Reed Smith LLP wrote that appellate attorney Jon B. Eisenberg failed to “demonstrate eligibility for relief,” because he is not involved in any of the criminal cases he says have been delayed.
You just read:
3rd District says attorney has no standing to challenge backlog
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.