3rd District says attorney has no standing to challenge backlog

(Subscription required) Raymond A. Cardozo of Reed Smith LLP wrote that appellate attorney Jon B. Eisenberg failed to “demonstrate eligibility for relief,” because he is not involved in any of the criminal cases he says have been delayed.

