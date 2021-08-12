Appraisal Logistics Sponsors Great River Conference

Company executive helps plan Great River MBA Conference featuring MBAs from four Midwestern states.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management services, technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that it would be sending members of its executive management team to the upcoming Great River MBA Conference taking place in The Peabody Hotel in Memphis, August 17-19. The conference caters to mortgage bankers from Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. Appraisal Logistics is proud to be a Gold Sponsor and will exhibit at this event.

“We are really looking forward to getting back to in-person events,” said Dennis Ashcroft, Executive Vice-President of Sales for Appraisal Logistics. “This has always been a great show, but we expect this year to be even better as executives finally have an opportunity to get back together. Our thanks to our own Steven Rouse for assisting in the development of this year’s event.”

Rouse will lead a roundtable discussion on Diversity and Inclusion as it relates to the mortgage industry featuring a 4-person panel and audience interaction on Tuesday afternoon of the conference.

“This is always one of my favorite business conferences of the year,” said Rouse. “We are looking forward to a well attended event that will offer a lot of opportunities for everyone who attends. If you’re doing business in the midwest, this is definitely a show you will want to attend. When you do, drop by our booth or call us to sit down together at the show.”

While the event specifically caters to firms operating in the four state area surrounding Memphis, the event actually pulls in representatives from 34 of the 50 states and typically attracts hundreds of attendees. It offers a balanced 3 days of inspiring and motivational instruction, coupled with a unique opportunity to network with top experts in the mortgage industry.

Appraisal Logistics will be in Booth 16 in the exhibit hall. To set up a meeting at the upcoming show, reach out to Steven Rouse at 314-378-3021 or Bob Burns at 317-504-3605. Find out more about the event online at https://www.greatrivermba.com/.

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.