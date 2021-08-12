Bouweiri Shatters Virginia's Glass Ceiling
Reston Limousine’s CEO, Kristina Bouweiri, Recognized as a Top Female Executive by Virginia Business Magazine
Witnessing women helping women is the exact gesture and tone we need more of in the business community. ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1990, Kristina Bouweiri has shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future female executives. She started Reston Limousine with only five vehicles. Today, her company has over 250 vehicles and 450 employees, and each employee is like family to her. Bouweiri is proud of her company’s growth and accomplishments, but success hasn’t come easy, which is why Virginia Business Magazine is recognizing Bouweiri as one of the Top Female Executives in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Bouweiri sets the tone for what it means to be a female business owner, executive, community leader, philanthropist and mother in today’s business climate.
— Kristina Bouweiri, CEO, Reston Limousine
Being a good steward of one’s word and giving back to the community are two pillars of Bouweiri’s success. Doing the right thing, helping thy neighbor, and giving a hand up, not a handout, prove that being a good person sets the tone for being a great female executive in Virginia. “Often times people see a woman stopping to help someone as being weak because she’s not focused on her business or the mission at hand. However, giving back is not a weakness – it demonstrates confidence in your abilities that you can take time away from work to assist someone,” stated Bouweiri.
Sterling Women, for example, is a female networking group that Bouweiri started in 2008, and it has grown into one of the most sought-after monthly events for women executives in Northern Virginia. The exchange of ideas, networking, and listening to a casual keynote talk from a top female executive, all have morphed into a sisterhood that Bouweiri is extremely proud.
Bouweiri expands on Sterling Women, “[w]itnessing women helping women is the exact gesture and tone we need more of in the business community. Sterling Women is not just a group – it’s a movement that is empowering women to thrive with the best resources to be top executives in their lives.”
Success hasn’t come easy for Bouweiri, and things were a little different 20 years ago. Bouweiri was on the verge of losing her fleet of busses, which are major revenue drivers for a transportation company. The bank was in a position to cease those assets. However, the bank learned of Bouweiri’s good deeds of assisting sick children and wounded veterans with complimentary rides to their medical appointments that the bank overlooked the repossession. This gesture ultimately helped Bouweiri get through a tough period and rebuild Reston Limousine into what it is today.
Another key pillar Bouweiri says helped her succeed are her employees. Hiring from within keeps morale up and encourages team members to work harder. Plus, it helps keep employees around. Majority of Bouweiri’s employees have been with Reston Limousine for 20 years and have advanced through the ranks to help the company grow. “We’re a large family business and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Being a solid unit is a key to success and that’s family,” stated Bouweiri.
Reston Limousine & Travel Inc.
Reston Limousine and Travel Service Inc. operates one of the top 10 largest chauffeured fleets in the country and is one of metropolitan Washington D.C.’s largest provider of luxury transportation and government contract services. A family-owned business since its incorporation in 1990, the company has grown from five vehicles to 250 vehicles today. Their award-winning company serves the metro area from their headquarters in the Dulles corridor of Northern Virginia and satellite offices in Capitol Heights, MD, Baltimore, MD and Fairfax, VA. Through its global partners, Reston Limousine also offers clients transportation services worldwide. www.restonlimo.com.
