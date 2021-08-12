Roadway Closure - VT ROUTE 12 BRIDGE INTO NH
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 12 in Weathersfield is closed in the area of the bridge into NH due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
