Action Movie Star, Xango Henry To Hit The Red Carpet In Hollywood New Film Screening The Hunt: The Savage Within
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, Xango Henry of (‘Call Me King’, and upcoming releases ‘Keep The Faith’ and Legend of The White Dragon), stars in the summer’s most anticipated action, sci-fi, thriller ‘The Hunt: The Savage Within’. Henry will charm the red carpet in his signature haute couture suits bare chest for the film’s roll-out.
Director Fabien Garcia (‘Die Fighting’), cast and crew of ‘The Hunt…’ will also be on hand at the film’s screening at Raleigh Studios, on Friday, August 13, 2021, for the private screening. The Hunt: The Savage Within official film release date is Thursday, August 20, 2021.
With over 60 motion picture and television credits, Xango Henry is making moves in Hollywood in a spectacular way. By year-end, he will have 5 films to be released that will carry his acting career into 2022. His role as the special-opts soldier ‘Steve’ in ‘The Hunt: The Savage Within’ showcases his character’s high-intensity stunts with hand-to-hand combat scenes. Xango’s role in the movie is dark and edgy with extreme precision and discipline that he has woven into the character’s storyline from his years of martial arts and fitness training. The ensemble of starring cast members, Madeleine Humphries, Lou Wegner, and Joseph Almani deliver compelling performances as the crew bands together to hunt down a cunning shape-shifting alien.
About Xango Henry
Mr. Henry is internationally known in Europe and Asia as a block-busting action movie star. Along with ‘The Hunt: The Savage Within’, he has two films in post-production, and one being announced for this year. He will also play ‘Harrison’ in the upcoming ‘Legend of The White Dragon’ a more mature spirited take on the Power Rangers films directed by
Aaron Schoenke. In addition to his films, and fitness careers, Xango has released his 2021 new music singles ‘Dear Son’ and ‘Whatchu Gon Do Wit Dat’. Available on all streaming platforms.
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Jeter
