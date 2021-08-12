NDDOT to resume mowing in state highway ditches beginning Aug. 16

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing select areas along state highways beginning Aug.16.

Mowing operations will focus on weed control and areas where hay has been collected.

Fall mowing operations will begin Sept. 7 and include all remaining areas along state highways. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas.

“Typical summer mowing operations were delayed allowing landowners more time to collect hay in the midst of the drought,” said Wayde Swenson, NDDOT director of operations. “As we move into the fall, we’ll be preparing our roadways for winter snow and ice operations and mowing along the highways is an important part of the process.”

For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.

Bismarck District 701-328-6950

Devils Lake District 701-665-5100

Dickinson District 701-227-6500

Fargo District 701-239-8900

Grand Forks District 701-787-6500

Minot District 701-857-6925

Valley City District 701-845-8800

Williston District 701-774-2700

Additional information and a map of the districts can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.