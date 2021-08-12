Northbound lanes closed on Kualakai Parkway on Aug. 16, for filming

Main, News Posted on Aug 12, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that all northbound lanes will be closed on Kualakai Parkway between Kapolei Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for filming of Magnum P.I. Traffic will be maintained in both directions by a contraflow in the southbound lanes.

During filming, there will be short stops of traffic on all lanes. These stops will be limited to between 3-5 stops per hour for a duration of no more than 7 minutes.

Alongside the Kualakai Parkway closure, Hoomohala Avenue will be closed from Kualakai Parkway traveling west to the dead end of the roadway. Closure restrictions on Kualakai Parkway and Hoomohala Avenue will be lifted as soon as filming work is finished.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and check traffic apps like GoAkamai.org, before getting on the road.

