U.S. 1 South (Baltimore Pike) Lane Closure Next Week, Next Weekend for Construction in Chadds Ford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure at various locations between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Hoffman Mill Road on Tuesday, August 18, and Wednesday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, and from 7:00 PM Friday, August 20, to 7:00 AM Monday, August 23, for saw cutting and concrete patching under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur due to these operations. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $13.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

