Tree Trimming Begins Monday on Route 219 in McKean County

Bradford, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of Monday, August 16, to trim and remove trees on Route 219 in Lafayette Township, McKean County. This project will enhance motorist safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.

The work area is located approximately half a mile north of the intersection with Route 59. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect delays due to the high traffic volume on this segment of Route 219 and build extra time into their travel schedules.

The contractor is utilizing specialized equipment to expedite project completion and anticipates an end date before Labor Day. PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience while this work is completed and urges them to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Richardson Tree & Landscaping Co., Inc. of New Wilmington, PA, is the contractor for this project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

