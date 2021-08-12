Projected Housing Needs: Implementing HB 1220

Description The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to implement part of E2SHB 1220 (2021) (Chapter 254,Laws of 2021), particularly Section 2, subsection 2 (a) through (d). COMMERCE intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP, providing guidance and tools to local governments to implement this requirement.

Proposals are due by September 10, 2021, 4:00 PM PST.

Projected Housing RPF (PDF)