Introducing the New AQRE Home Property Management Platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE Home, an online real estate website that specializes in helping buyers, sellers, and renters in Canada and the US, is proud to introduce its new property management platform. This affordable, easy-to-use option will allow landlords to manage all aspects of their rental business from one location - without having to learn complicated software or hire an expensive manager. It's free to get started and list your property for rent, and the best part? For a limited time the company is offering a 30-day guarantee - they will lease your property within 30 days of listing, or the property management is free!

The top five features of the new AQRE Home property management platform include:

-Free Listings - Landlords can list properties on AQRE Home and find amazing tenants with zero listing fees.

-Messenger - Landlords and tenants can communicate directly, using AQRE Home's private messaging system. No more dealing with frustrating notes or

missed calls.

-Property Costs & Expenses - It's easy to share work orders and track major rental expenses alongside regular property expenditures, all from one place.

-Payments & Deposits - AQRE Home accepts dollars (USD) or the cryptocurrency of users' choice for payments and deposits, and can move the funds automatically to the landlord's personal bank account.

-Security - All purchases are kept secure with Statestreet to protect users.

"This new property management platform is the perfect solution for landlords looking to get more out of their rental business at an affordable price," said Ronice Harrison, CEO of AQRE Home. "By giving them an easy way to list properties, collect rent, communicate with tenants and keep track of expenses - we're helping them grow without all the hassle. We're thrilled to offer this as part of our suite of great AQRE Home services."

Listing and property management are completely free on AQRE Home, the only expense to landlords comes from small transaction fees charges at the moment that rent is paid. Best of all, for a limited time, AQRE Home is offering a 30-day guarantee to new users - the platform will lease their property within 30 days of listing on the site, or the entire transaction is free!

To get started as a landlord on AQRE Home, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).