NFT STARS Presents the Artwork of Contemporary Artists and Minimal Expressionist - Tyler Scully
Explore the complex nature of human emotions. NFT STARS presents you with a work of art titled "Ethereal", by a contemporary artist - Tyler Scully.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced the auction of the artwork "Ethereal", by a contemporary artist and minimal expressionist - Tyler Scully. The artwork explores the manifestation of human emotions that are often hard to capture with a camera. The auction of "Ethereal" is scheduled for 16th August at 10:00 UTC.
Tyler Scully is a modern artist who blends oil paintings with computer animations and original music. Through his artwork, Tyler reconnects with his Hawaiian and Irish roots. What is a medium through which to explore ancestral culture, is also a tool for reflecting on current issues and expressing thoughts and opinions on social and political matters. Tyler Scully has exhibited his artwork across the U.S. and internationally at galleries, such as Hive Gallery, Brand Gallery and 19 Karen Contemporary. Now, he is presenting his NFT on NFT STARS.
"Ethereal" is a good representation of Tyler's signature style. An easily recognizable oil portrait that morphs and distorts to music written by the artist himself. The work depicts the true essence of human horror and pain and how a person goes through their life hiding and coping with these extreme feelings. The artwork depicts emotions that are out of our world - too intense and too perfect to match reality.
The artwork will be put up for an auction on 16th August at 10:00 UTC with a starting price of 0.1 ETH. The bidding process will go on for 24 hours.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is an Australian NFT marketplace that has accumulated a unique set of products and services relevant to artists, digital art lovers, investors, startup founders, musicians and NFT gamers.
The marketplace follows a strict selection approach: every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, every artist present on the platform enjoys undivided attention from the team and the community and truly special treatment.
Creators enjoy Gas-free minting; NFTs are minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. The marketplace also supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which they can display their works and host their first exhibition.
In the future, NFT STARS will introduce a fractional NFT trading feature, an NFT pricing scanner, a 24/7 NFT radio station and other innovative NFT products and services. The marketplace also plans to expand its services to Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon and other blockchains.
