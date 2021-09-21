NFT STARS Steps Out of Artistic Comfort Zone With Art Photographer Kirill Sakrukin
EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT marketplace NFT STARS presents the artwork of Russian art photographer Kirill Sakrukin who explores the definition of a ‘comfort zone’ for an artist. The work titled "Comfort Art Zone" will be auctioned on the platform on September 23rd at 10:00 UTC.
Chase Your Dream or Comply with the Masses?
Kirill Sakrukin is an artist from a small city in Russia who creates art pieces belonging to a unique genre of art photography. Kirill’s art is a personal and unusual take on everyday things and events, giving the observer food for thought by not depicting a situation as it is.
Kirill got into art photography and his influences were life itself and the environment he lived in. Not being blessed with the chance of a beautiful life, he decided to create it for himself - through art. But not everyone around him was a fan of his new approach. Over the years in his profession, Kirill heard many times how he needs to shoot weddings, love stories and other narratives that are easier for the audience to digest. 'Advisers' insisted that there was only one recipe for success and all the ingredients are well known to audiences and photographers. The idea of resistance to societal norms and the conscious search for discomfort on the creative path is the keynote subject of the art being presented for auction on NFT STARS.
NFT STARS will be presenting a piece by Kirill Sakrukin called "Comfort Art Zone", which features 6 Russian influencers: a streamer that goes by the name Olyashaa, a fashion blogger called Dmitry Krikun, the model Julia Logan, a musician from the QUEST PISTOLS SHOW named Ivan Krishtoforenko, the musician Diana Ivanitskaya and personal stуlist and blogger Maria Mimi.
Sakrukin found artists who share his outlook on art and the creative path. Through "Comfort Art Zone", he portrays that each influencer had a dream and chased it no matter what. Instead of complying with the norms of society, they all chose their dream. On the macro level, Sakrukin shows how through seeking discomfort, the model and the photographer are able to create something beautiful and out of this world.
"Comfort Art Zone" will be auctioned on NFT STARS on September 23rd starting at 10:00 UTC. The bidding process will last 24 hours.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT ‘stars’. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. Among other things, NFT STARS is launching its own NFT avatar collection - SIDUS: NFT Heroes - which features unique characters that can be used as a social media avatar or be transformed into a gaming character in the SIDUS DAO metaverse.
