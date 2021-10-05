NFT STARS Illustrates the Healing Power of Art with the Artwork of Nate Hill
EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT marketplace NFT STARS prepares to auction the artwork of Australian digital artist and photographer - Nate Hill. "Change of Scenery" is the work Nate is putting up for auction and it takes viewers to a ‘safe space’ where there are no worries or fears about the future. The auction is scheduled for October 7th, at 10:00 UTC.
A Digital Artist Who Twists Viewers’ Minds with His "Twisted Landscapes"
Nate Hill is a digital artist and freelance photographer from Melbourne, Australia. The artist has a long history of shooting musicians, creating digital artwork and collaborating with famous brands like Apple, Disney, Star Wars, Warner Music and many others. Over his long creative career, Nate has formed a recognizable style that is also called the ‘Tiny Planet’ technique, which includes photo manipulations and background twisting. Nate almost distorts reality to create a new one - a little planet floating in space. The artist's style is unleashed in all its full glory in his latest collection of artwork called "Twisted Landscapes", including the artwork to be auctioned - "Change of Scenery". Every piece in the collection presents a little planet that looks surreal and out of this world.
The artist started working on the collection while going through tough times. The process of creating art became a meditative practice that helped Nate to distance himself from the worries of today and express everything that bothered him at that moment. With "Change of Scenery" and "Twisted Landscapes" in general, Nate helps viewers arrive at their ‘safe space’, at least for a moment.
"Change of Scenery" is a twisted picture of Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia. The artist chose this place because it has enormous significance for his family. With photo manipulations, Nate creates an ‘alternate reality’-Bells Beach that locals wouldn’t even recognize. The artwork "Change of Scenery" will be auctioned on the NFT STARS marketplace on September 7th at 10:00 UTC. The bidding will be open for 24 hours.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT ‘stars’. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. Among other things, NFT STARS is launching its own NFT avatar collection - SIDUS: NFT Heroes - which features unique characters that can be used as a social media avatar or be transformed into a gaming character in the SIDUS DAO metaverse.
Dan Khomenko
A Digital Artist Who Twists Viewers’ Minds with His "Twisted Landscapes"
Nate Hill is a digital artist and freelance photographer from Melbourne, Australia. The artist has a long history of shooting musicians, creating digital artwork and collaborating with famous brands like Apple, Disney, Star Wars, Warner Music and many others. Over his long creative career, Nate has formed a recognizable style that is also called the ‘Tiny Planet’ technique, which includes photo manipulations and background twisting. Nate almost distorts reality to create a new one - a little planet floating in space. The artist's style is unleashed in all its full glory in his latest collection of artwork called "Twisted Landscapes", including the artwork to be auctioned - "Change of Scenery". Every piece in the collection presents a little planet that looks surreal and out of this world.
The artist started working on the collection while going through tough times. The process of creating art became a meditative practice that helped Nate to distance himself from the worries of today and express everything that bothered him at that moment. With "Change of Scenery" and "Twisted Landscapes" in general, Nate helps viewers arrive at their ‘safe space’, at least for a moment.
"Change of Scenery" is a twisted picture of Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia. The artist chose this place because it has enormous significance for his family. With photo manipulations, Nate creates an ‘alternate reality’-Bells Beach that locals wouldn’t even recognize. The artwork "Change of Scenery" will be auctioned on the NFT STARS marketplace on September 7th at 10:00 UTC. The bidding will be open for 24 hours.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT ‘stars’. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. Among other things, NFT STARS is launching its own NFT avatar collection - SIDUS: NFT Heroes - which features unique characters that can be used as a social media avatar or be transformed into a gaming character in the SIDUS DAO metaverse.
Dan Khomenko
NFT STARS
+61 3 9863 7452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn