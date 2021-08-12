DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published August 12, 2021)

Apply through Aug. 20 for special youth deer hunts Hunters can apply for special youth hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 20. Youth special firearms hunt applicants must be at least age 12 and under 16 by the beginning hunt date; youth special archery hunt applicants must be at least 12 and under 18 by the beginning hunt date. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt, with the individual hunts taking place on various dates during the fall in state parks and a national wildlife refuge. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. More information is available in on the DNR website. Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season that does not require an application and takes place Oct. 21-24.

Apply through Aug. 20 for prairie chicken hunt lottery Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 20, for one of 125 permits for the 2021 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 25, and is open only to Minnesota residents. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota between St. Hilaire in the north and Breckenridge in the south. Hunters can find details about the season on the Minnesota DNR website.

Apply through Aug. 20 for Camp Ripley archery hunts Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 20, for the regular archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls. Beginning this year, the format of the hunt will be changing to a single 3-day event occurring on Oct. 29-31 (Fri.-Sun., application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. Successful applicants must buy a valid archery license to participate. The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two, and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer. Additional rules and instructions are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.

Get involved in DNR funding and oversight by joining a committee Do you buy hunting or fishing licenses and wonder how the money is spent? Are you interested in good fiscal stewardship? Participating on a citizen oversight committee for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is a great way to learn more about DNR funding and programs. It also provides an opportunity to provide feedback on budgets and spending that impact our natural resources.

Minnesotans who would like to serve on committees that review how the DNR spends Game and Fish Fund dollars are encouraged to submit an application beginning Monday, Aug 23. The committees are established pursuant to state law. The DNR needs at least 13 people to fill vacancies on the fisheries oversight and wildlife oversight committees. A detailed request for applications with an online link to submit an application is available on the DNR website.

Join this webinar about mourning dove hunting Anyone who wants to learn about strategies and techniques for mourning dove hunting is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18. There will be time for participants to ask and get answers to questions. Mourning dove hunting season opens on Sept. 1.

The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is free and more information is available on the DNR website.