PennDOT, Partners Remind Motorists to Practice Driving Through Work Zones

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania (CAWP) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today held a media event highlighting the importance of driver safety while traveling through work zones as the construction season continues.

As National Work Zone Awareness Week ran from April 26 through April 30, the agencies are continuing the conversation by urging motorists to practice safe driving behaviors in work zones throughout the year. Drivers are reminded to turn on vehicle headlights in all posted work zones, drive with extreme caution and abide by posted speed limits. Motorists cited for driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in active work zones automatically will lose their license for 15 days per state law.

In an effort to change unsafe driving behaviors in work zones, Pennsylvania implemented the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWSZE) program in March 2020. Pennsylvania's AWZSE program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. The registered owner of a vehicle recorded on the system will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver's licenses. AWZSE systems are operational in active work zones where workers are present.

PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni discussed the many challenges of keeping motorists and crew members safe in work zones, including speeding. Although travel numbers remain down from last year, the amount of speeding related fatalities statewide has increased from 162 fatalities in 2019 to 188 fatalities in 2020. Speeding is one type of aggressive driving behavior, which also includes other behaviors such as tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, and passing illegally on the right. Aggressive driving is dangerous and becomes even more dangerous while driving through a work zone.

Additionally, in April the enhanced Move Over law went into effect. Pennsylvania's Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching an emergency response area. Updates to the law, which include a new point system for violators and sets a fine of $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 plus 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense, took effect on April 27. The revamped Move Over Law also mandates drivers change lanes or slow down when approaching disabled vehicles when at least two emergency displays, such as vehicle hazard lamps, road flares, and/or cones or caution signs are present.

CAWP Director of Industry Relations, Jason Koss discussed the importance of a partnership between motorists and highway workers to keep everyone safe. On September 15, CAWP, PennDOT and several other Pennsylvania agencies will partner to promote a statewide Stand-Stand Down Day. Transportation workers are asked to take 30 minutes out of the day to focus on promoting safety in the work zone by giving conducting additional safety talks to crews, hosting an event, or even simply providing additional resources to team members. The public is asked to help spread the word to slow down and remain alert in while driving through work zones.

PSP Corporal Tom Carter addressed how motorists can make safer choices, not only in work zones but on all roadways, to protect crew members and emergency personnel. General safe practices such as slowing down, using caution in the area, and avoiding all distractions go a long way when behind the wheel. The Corporal also discussed the penalties of not abiding by the current work zone safety and the Move Over laws.

PennDOT Assistant District Executive of Construction Jason Zang discussed the already underway $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements.

A full closure of the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in the northbound direction will occur from approximately 9 p.m. Friday night, August 13 continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, August 16 as crews conduct bridge and roadway concrete repairs, roadway patching, strip seal replacements, bridge jacking for steel repairs, bridge painting, and barrier spall repairs. To allow the work to occur, all northbound traffic will be detoured beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night. Additionally, a lane closure will occur on southbound I-79 on the Neville Island Bridge during the weekend construction.

Motorists will continue to see ramp closures and single-lane and shoulder closures in each direction on I-79 during daylight off-peak and overnight hours. Other traffic impacts include four northbound weekend closures in 2021 and four southbound weekend closures in 2022. The overall project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Work on this project, like many others, occurs in a high traffic area, which attracts plenty of speeders and aggressive drivers, putting highway construction crews at risk as they do their jobs. Motorists are asked to slow down, pay close attention and proceed with caution through work zones.

For more information on work zone safety or Pennsylvania's updated Move Over Law, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

