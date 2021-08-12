Dornsife Mountain Road to be Closed Next Week in Little Mahonoy Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a portion of Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road) will be closed beginning next week between Route 225 and Rebuck Road in Little Mahonoy Township, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.

On Monday, August 16 a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin a project to replace a box culvert.

A detour using Routes 890 and 225 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed mid-October, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###