Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of August 16
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SP 08
|Stockpile 8—Glade Mills
|Clinton
|Maint. of Grounds M
|SR 0019
|Perrysville Hwy—seg 10-490
|Jackson
|Veg. Control/Mowing T
|SR 0356
|Freeport Rd—seg 20-480
|Summit
|Veg. Control/Mowing W
|SP 01
|Stockpile 1—Butler
|Butler
|Maint. of Grounds TH
|SR 4010
|Branchton Rd—seg 210—340
|Cherry/Washington
|Paving M-T
|SR 4006
|Keister Rd—seg 120-210
|Cherry
|Paving W-TH
|SR 1010
|Halston Rd—seg 10-120
|Clay
|Paving F
|SR 4002
|Mahood Rd—seg 130-260
|Clay
|Paving F
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 10-480
|Connoquenessing
|Patching M-TH
|SR 3007
|Meridian Rd—seg 170/3514
|Penn
|Drain pipe replaced M
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 30/0365
|Adams
|Drain pipe replaced T
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 20/2477
|Adams
|Drain pipe replaced W
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177
|Adams
|Drain pipe replaced TH
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 20/2477
|Adams
|Drain pipe replaced F
|SR 1011
|Center Dr—seg 110-120
|Oakland
|Edge Patching T-W
|SR 0268
|Kittanning Pike—seg 10-290
|Parker/Allegheny
|Edge Patching TH-F
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 10/0824-10/1229
|Jackson
|
Bridge Maint. repair joints
M-F
|SR 0008
|William Flynn Hwy
|Butler/Penn
|Shoulder work M-T
|SR 0356
|North-South Pike Rd
|Buffalo/Winfield/Jefferson
|Shoulder work W-F
|SR 2017
|Silverville Rd
|Buffalo
|Drainage work M-F
|SR 1015
|Gamelands Rd
|Donegal
|Patching M-TH
|SR 0068
|Evans City/Harmony/E. Grandview Rds
|Jackson
|Patching M-TH
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.