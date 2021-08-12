Submit Release
Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of August 16

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.

State

Routes

 Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SP 08 Stockpile 8—Glade Mills Clinton Maint. of Grounds     M
SR 0019 Perrysville Hwy—seg 10-490 Jackson Veg. Control/Mowing T
SR 0356 Freeport Rd—seg 20-480 Summit Veg. Control/Mowing W
SP 01 Stockpile 1—Butler Butler Maint. of Grounds     TH
SR 4010 Branchton Rd—seg 210—340 Cherry/Washington Paving         M-T
SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 120-210 Cherry Paving W-TH
SR 1010 Halston Rd—seg 10-120 Clay Paving F
SR 4002 Mahood Rd—seg 130-260 Clay Paving F
SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10-480 Connoquenessing Patching     M-TH
SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 170/3514 Penn Drain pipe replaced M
SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 30/0365 Adams Drain pipe replaced T
SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 20/2477 Adams Drain pipe replaced W
SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177 Adams Drain pipe replaced TH
SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 20/2477 Adams Drain pipe replaced F
SR 1011 Center Dr—seg 110-120 Oakland Edge Patching T-W
SR 0268 Kittanning Pike—seg 10-290 Parker/Allegheny Edge Patching TH-F
SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10/0824-10/1229 Jackson

Bridge Maint. repair joints

M-F
SR 0008 William Flynn Hwy Butler/Penn Shoulder work     M-T
SR 0356 North-South Pike Rd Buffalo/Winfield/Jefferson Shoulder work     W-F
SR 2017 Silverville Rd Buffalo Drainage work      M-F
SR 1015 Gamelands Rd Donegal Patching M-TH
SR 0068 Evans City/Harmony/E. Grandview Rds Jackson Patching M-TH

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.

