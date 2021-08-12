Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 16

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
I80 EB & WB Various Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Pave
SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter  Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2013 Climax Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 68 SR 68 SH Piney & Toby Twp. Manual Patching
SR 58 SR 58 SH Licking Twp. Seal Coat
SR 3014 Shannon Tipple Road Toby Twp. Seal Coat
SR 2011 Tin Town Road Toby Twp. Seal Coat
SR 208 SR 208 SH Salem Twp Spot Milling & Patching
SR 322 SR 322 SH Paint Twp. Side Dozing
SR 4035 Marble Strobelton Road Washington Twp. Side Dozing
SR 1013 Sawmill Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage & Pipe Flushing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

 

