Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 16
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|I80 EB & WB
|Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Stream Bed Pave
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2013
|Climax Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 68
|SR 68 SH
|Piney & Toby Twp.
|Manual Patching
|SR 58
|SR 58 SH
|Licking Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 3014
|Shannon Tipple Road
|Toby Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 2011
|Tin Town Road
|Toby Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 208
|SR 208 SH
|Salem Twp
|Spot Milling & Patching
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Paint Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 4035
|Marble Strobelton Road
|Washington Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 1013
|Sawmill Road
|Farmington Twp.
|General Drainage & Pipe Flushing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.